Planned Parenthood continues fighting for Medicaid program, patients share their experience

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — A state judge has temporarily blocked Texas from removing Planned Parenthood from Medicaid, the same day Planned Parenthood filed an emergency lawsuit.

Many are sharing their stories on what services from Planned Parenthood mean for them.

“Finding a new provider who accepts Medicaid, and one where I feel comfortable, is hard enough at any time, but during a pandemic, it feels practically impossible,” said Lisa, a patient at Planned Parenthood.

Lisa said she has relied on Planned Parenthood for annual exams, cancer screening and more, but was in shock when she found out it could be removed from Medicaid, feeling like she had nowhere to turn.

“The thought of waiting around for something bad to happen terrifies me,” said Lisa. “I recently called the largest private OBGYN clinic in my area and was told the 3-month wait is now up to 6 months.”

Over 8,000 patients are at risk of losing access to their services with Planned Parenthood.

Mara Posada, the director of public affairs for Planned Parenthood South Texas said their fight is not over.

“Politicians think that they will hurt Planned Parenthood but in reality, they’re hurting the thousands of Texans who will go without healthcare,” said Posada.

The emergency lawsuit filed by Planned Parenthood in an effort to fight against the defunding of the organization is a temporary solution, but Posada said it’s a good step.

“We will have a hearing on February 17 but for now our patients that have Medicaid, that have been coming to us for years, can continue doing so. But this is a temporary measure,” she said.

Posada said all they want is to continue participating in Medicaid and hopes Governor Abbott will change his mind and stop the plan from moving forward.

White House Press Secretary, Jen Psaki said during a briefing that President Biden’s views are clear in his executive order, specifying that states cannot refuse Medicaid funding for Planned Parenthood or other providers.