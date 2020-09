EDINBURG, Texas (KVEO) — Bert Ogden Arena announced it is postponing Pitbull’s concert previously scheduled for Oct. 10, 2020.

The arena says the decision was made due to the travel and performance restrictions put in place due to COVID-19.

A new date for the concert has not been set, but the arena says those who had planned to attend should hold on to their tickets as they will be honored on the new date.

For more information, visit the Bert Ogden Arena website.