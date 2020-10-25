Pioneer High School suspends in-person instruction, all on-campus activities

MISSION, Texas (KVEO) — In an effort to protect the safety of students, staff, and parents, Sharyland ISD announced they are suspending all in-person activities for Pioneer High School.

Sharyland ISD’s “Parent’s Choice Plan,” the in-person instruction option for students/parents, was set to begin on October 26 at all Sharyland campuses.

However, the district has chosen to delay the start at Pioneer High School.

The district is not delaying the in-person instruction option for other Sharyland ISD campuses.

The district is reminding parents to make sure their children attend classes remotely.