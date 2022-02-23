HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – After suffering a devastating fire overnight, Pier 19 has reignited, likely due to strong winds.

KVEO reporters were on the scene and witnessed a fire around the boat dock.

First responders are unable to get to that area to put out the fire. The fire is dying down on its own.

The fire reignited around 5:30 p.m. and was likely fueled by the wind that has reached over 30 mph on South Padre Island.

According to Fire Chief Jim Pigg, the original fire started around midnight. Surrounding fire departments assisted through the night to control the fire.

No one was inside of the building at the tire of the fire.