SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas (ValleyCentral) – The owner of Pier 19 can’t believe his restaurant is now a pile of ashes, but despite the loss, residents of South Padre Island are rallying around one of their staples.

Rob Goff and his wife Pam live in the RV park that was right next door to Pier 19, they saw their beloved restaurant go up in flame early Wednesday morning. The loss of the restaurant is not the only thing that has saddened them.

“I walked down to about where the tape is and could see that Pier 19 was in fire,” Goff said. “But I’ll tell you the second thing that I thought about was how many people worked there and didn’t have a place to go to work today, that’s another sad thing.”

Scott Friedman, the Owner of Pier 19, tells ValleyCentral the restaurant used to be a fishing pier on South Padre Island in the early 1990s. Friedman sold the land to Kamp Grounds of America but later leased the pier in 2007 to open the restaurant.

Despite the loss, Friedman says he is touched by all of the community support.

“We have been fortunate to have a lot of friends that we have made through the years we’ve enjoyed their business,” Friedman said. “It is very noticeable at a time like this how much and well appreciated this business was.”

Friedman’s first priority is taking care of his customer that no longer have a place to work.

“Well, our first hope is first and foremost the displacement of the staff members, that have lost their jobs,” It has affected them economically finically we are a bit concerned for them and how they are going to create a new future going forward.”

Even though all that is left of Pier 19 is scorched debris, there is still hope it will be rebuilt.

“They’ll be back on South Padre Island,” Goff said. ” We may eat there a little more frequently next time and tip a little better.”