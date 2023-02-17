EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Edinburg Fire Department responded Friday afternoon to a grassfire after a pickup vehicle caught on fire near the Edinburg airport.

Per standard safety procedures, the South Texas International Airport at Edinburg has been shut down until at least 8 p.m.

According to Roxanne Lerma, a public information officer speaking on behalf of Edinburg, the vehicle sparked the grassfire on 1300 E. FM 490 by the airport.

The truck crossed a patch of grass and combined with the dry conditions, the fire ignited and the pickup caught on fire.

According to Edinburg FD, 38 acres of land went up in flames.

No injuries or damages have been reported in connection to the grassfire.