RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley has unveiled its first football helmet in program history.

The helmet features a white primary color with the UTRGV logo on its sides. Along the middle is an orange stripe with a jersey number included on the back. The bottom portion of the helmet includes the words “Rally the Valley.”

Along the back end of the stripe are two decals, one of the U.S. Flag and the other of Vaqueros United.

The helmet was unveiled on the UTRGV Football Instagram page on Wednesday morning.

The first season of UTRGV football is scheduled to kick off in 2025.