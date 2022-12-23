HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — There might not be any snow this Christmas weekend.

But winter blasted its way across the Rio Grande Valley, bringing freezing temperatures to South Texas. Outside the ValleyCentral headquarters, ice formed on the station’s water fountain.

Ice forms off the ValleyCentral water fountain Friday in Harlingen. (Ryan Henry/ValleyCentral)

Wind howled and power flickered in part of the Valley overnight and Friday.

Now, we want to know: What experiences did everyone witness? Who has the best photos of this winter blast?

We welcome submissions of photos and stories on our Facebook pages, for CBS4 and NBC23.

And stay warm and safe this weekend! Merry Christmas and happy holidays!