PHOTOS: Car retrieved from Gayman Bridge Waterway March drowning

PORT ISABEL, Texas (KVEO) — TxDOT retrieved a vehicle that a man was driving before drowning in the Gayman Bridge Waterway in March.

The white SUV was pulled out of the water on Wednesday after spending three months underwater, according to Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza.

Vehicle falls in water at Gayman Bridge near Port Isabel in March. (Source: Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza)

Reports provided by Garza show that the body of a 50-year-old man was found 200 feet north of Gayman Bridge on March 24.

The Gayman Bridge is a brief portion of Highway 48 in Cameron County near Port Isabel. The bridge is surrounded by Bahía Grande and the Brownsville Ship Channel.

TxDOT retrieves vehicle from the Gayman Bridge Waterway. PHOTO: Sal Castro