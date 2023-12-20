HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — It’s the season of giving and one North Texas woman who was raised in the Rio Grande Valley is doing just that.

Aileen Avikova, a well-known photographer, has made a name for herself in the portrait industry in North Texas.

The 36-year-old photographer is from Harlingen and has deep ties to the local Boys and Girls Club.

“The back story on that is when I was a little girl we had just come from Mexico, during the holidays, we had run out of food and there was a knock at the door and there was a man with food and a tiny wrapped present for each one of us kids, again, no one knew our names except the Boys and Girls Club,” said Avikova.

30 years later, the photographer came back to donate $50,000 and over 300 wrapped toys for boys and girls that were just like her.

“It’s beautiful, it’s a full circle moment for me to come back. I was finally able to become the person to knock on the door and deliver a present and to be able to do it 330 times is even better,” she added.

The toys were delivered Tuesday evening to children of the Boys and Girls Club.

For many, it’ll be the only gift they receive this Christmas.

You can always connect with the Boys and Girls Club of Harlingen on Facebook or give them a call at (956) 428-4183.