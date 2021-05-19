Photo Gallery: Severe storms move into the Rio Grande Valley

City of Mission. Credit: CBS4 viewer via Twitter.

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO)—Severe storms are making their way through the Rio Grande Valley Wednesday. With grounds already saturated from recent rains, any additional rainfall will cause flooding concerns from South Padre Island to Rio Grande City.

Weather Radar

Take a look at pictures from viewers and our staff.

City of Mission. Credit: Viewer via Twitter

LIVE WEATHER UPDATES: Tornado Warning has been issued for northern Starr, Hidalgo Counties

City of Edinburg, Lopezville

Bass exit in the city of Harlingen

Expressway by the Tyler exit in Harlingen

Bass exit in the city of Harlingen

