Photo Gallery: Severe storms move into the Rio Grande Valley

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO)—Severe storms are making their way through the Rio Grande Valley Wednesday. With grounds already saturated from recent rains, any additional rainfall will cause flooding concerns from South Padre Island to Rio Grande City.
Weather Radar
Take a look at pictures from viewers and our staff.
City of Mission. Credit: Viewer via Twitter
LIVE WEATHER UPDATES: Tornado Warning has been issued for northern Starr, Hidalgo Counties
City of Edinburg, Lopezville
Expressway by the Tyler exit in Harlingen