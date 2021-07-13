PHOTO GALLERY: Intermission is over, HCISD theater program returns

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — Lights, camera, and back to action.

Students from across the Valley returned to the Harlingen Performing Arts Center for Summer on Stage, after a year of attending it virtually. The students are once again able to hold live rehearsals and auditions.

Being back in person is building confidence and allowing old friends to reconnect, said Sally Cavazos Navarro, fine arts director for HCISD. Summer on stage allows students from Pre-K to eigth to grade to put on a show. The program lasts three weeks, with a final performance for the public at the end of July.

Students are able to audition and land a role in the production. This program provides students an opportunity to pursue a passion for fine arts.

“It’s a wonderful stepping stone and it’s wonderful to see them grow every year,” said Cavazos Navarro.

This summer there are 110 students participating in the program. Azeneth Corrales, an 8th grader in the program, said she enjoys the hands-on learning.

“We have a lot of professionals here that teach us how to use your voice correctly, how to dance, how to move, how to use your feelings and interpret it,” said Corrales.

Each grade level is producing a different musical. Two showcases will be held on July 28 featuring Moana and The Lion King. Another showcase will be held on July 29 featuring Aladdin and Grease. Both showcases will be at the Harlingen Performing Arts Center.