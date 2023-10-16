HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Harlingen is experiencing technical difficulties across all departments, officials announced.

According to a statement from the city, internet connection is down with the exception of emergency lines.

“The City of Harlingen’s information technology department confirmed this is a localized issue within the City of Harlingen network, affecting some city servers,” Christina Garcia, Harlingen Public Information Officer with the City of Harlingen said.

The city urges residents to call 911 in the event of an emergency.

“The city’s IT department is working to restore connectivity. City phone lines are currently fully operational, and services at the Harlingen Public Library were not affected,” Garcia added.

ValleyCentral will update with details on when the city’s systems are restored.