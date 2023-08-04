WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — In this edition of Food 4 Thought, the Food Patrol is making tears of joy at a family-first Pho house.

We’re also asking why a popular burger spot has more than 25 violation points, including bare-hand contact with food.

Here’s what’s que rico! and what’s que asco!

The Food Patrol is surprising the Le family with a Top Performer sticker.

We just missed the lunch rush at Le Pho House located at 1400 N. Westgate Dr. in Weslaco.

While most kitchen staff would want to keep us out, the owners of Le Pho House invited us into the back of their kitchen where the magic happens.

Pam is proud to show off the big pots cooking the good stuff. The restaurant is a love letter to her village in Vietnam.

The mural on the wall is a reminder of how far she’s come chasing the American dream.

“I cook every day with my heart, 7 days a week,” Pam tells the Food Patrol.

Pho and family go hand in hand.

We present them with a Top Performer sticker to let people know they’re the best of the best. The pho-nominal feelings and a sticker make this Top Performer extra special.

That’s que rico!

But it’s que asco! time.

The Food Patrol is staying in Weslaco and heading to Ranch House Burgers located at 1015 S. International Blvd.

They have 26 violations from their June 8 inspection: Off temperature foods, bare-hand contact with food, not protecting food from environment, and cross-contamination.

The list continues with missing labels on food containers and thermometers not working.

Walking in, you can see eaten food where it shouldn’t be.

Alec Barrera was there with the inspector and is the manager on duty when we showed up. He says the restaurant is in the process of renovations.

Renovations or not, we asked about the cleaning chemicals near food and the bowl of food out of the dining area.

Barrera adds the inspector gave the restaurant 30 days to correct its violations but they never came back.

The Food Patrol wasn’t cleared to see the corrections but Barrera did send photos after we left, which is a good sign.

We hope to go back one day and give them a Top Performer sticker if they keep it clean.

You’re part of the Food Patrol! When you see dirty habits, please send us photos/videos and a copy of the complaint you filed to your local health department to News@KVEO.COM