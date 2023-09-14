EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Officials with Hidalgo County officials and the county drainage district gathered Wednesday for the groundbreaking of the second phase of the stormwater project.

Officials said the North Main Drain Project will help increase capacity and reduce flooding of a major drainage system in Hidalgo County.

“This project is going to benefit 70 percent of the residents of Hidalgo County and quite frankly, the entire region is going to benefit from this because as we have more room for water, there’s going to be less water on our streets and our roads,” said Ellie Torres, Hidalgo County Commissioner PCT 4.

Officials emphasized it is important for residents to help keep the system clean and clear from debris.

