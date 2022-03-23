PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral)- As of January 2022, the U.S. Labor Department reports 688,000 Texans are unemployed. To help lower that number, the City of Pharr and Workforce Solutions are partnering up to host a ‘Hub Job Fair.’

Workforce Solutions typically hosts a job fair specific to certain industries every week, but what makes the job fair on March 23 different is that there will be 46 employers from a wide range of industries.

Those employers include:

Burger King

City of McAllen

City of Pharr

DHR Health

Frito Lay Inc.

Genesis Marine

Grifols

HEB

Hidalgo County

Hidalgo County Head Start Program

Holiday Inn Express

Image First

International Paper

Job Corp

Just A Cut

Kumori Sushi & Teppanyaki

Lacks Valley Stores

Maximus Federal

McDonald’s

Mike’s Plumbing

Muelle 37

Nuestra Clinca Del Valle

Premieant Inc.

R&D Personnel

Rhodes Enterprises

Royal Freight

Sames Inc

Select Staff

South Texas Health System

Spherion Staffing

Texas Department of Criminal Justice

Texas Juvenile Justice Department

Texas Workforce Commission Unemployment Insurance Dept

UTRGV

Ticketmaster

TJ Maxx

Tradecon

Trancasa

Tropical Texas Behavioral Health

TTEC

U.S. Border Patrol RGV Sector

WalMart

Wonderful Citrus

Workforce Solutions

Mike Gonzalez, a Communications Specialist with Workforce Solutions told ValleyCentral there are hundreds of jobs needing to be filled.

To better prepare job seekers for this opportunity as well as further opportunities, Workforce Solutions offers resume assistance and mock interviews preparation free of charge.

“Any job seeker who is interested in resume assistance can visit our workforce centers,” added Gonzalez. “We’re located in Mission, Edinburg, Weslaco, Rio Grande City, and Willacy County as well as Raymondville and at any of these centers we offer our services for free.”

Workforce Solutions also goes beyond preparing and helping job seekers find the perfect job to assisting families with child care.

According to Gonzalez, Workforce Solutions offers general child care assistance for free, but there is currently a waitlist.

However, if you are an employee of the service industry, Workforce Solutions also offers the Service Industry Recovery Program, also known as S.I.R. which does not have a waitlist at the moment.

To qualify, single parents will need to work, go to school, or be in training for at least 25 hours a week. For two-parent households, that number doubles to 50 hours a week.

Applicants may be eligible for one year of free child care assistance if the family income is at or below 75% of the state median income.

For a family size of two, that would be $43,549 or less. For a family size of three, that would be $53,796 or less.

Workforce Solutions has an income guidelines chart on their website with the family size going up to 10.

Gonzalez said the S.I.R. program is able to help 3,000 families, but they’ve only had 1,500 apply so far.

“This is obviously a huge program and it can help a lot of people if we just get them to apply,” commented Gonzalez. “The deadline for this program is at the end of this month. We have until March 31 to help as many families as we can with this program.”

For more information on the S.I.R. program, you can visit Workforce Solutions’ website. There will also be a booth set up at the entrance of the ‘Hub Job Fair’ with more information.

The ‘Hub Job Fair’ will be on March 23 from 9:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Pepe Salinas Civic Center, 1011 W. Kelly Ave. in Pharr.

The job fair is free of charge.

Gonzalez recommends anyone attending the job fair needs to dress in business professional attire as there will be on-site interviews for some jobs. Masks are also highly recommended.