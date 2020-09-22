Pharr woman says cabinet company did bad work, request for a refund denied

PHARR, Texas — Hairstylist Rosario Hornelas hired J & J Custom Cabinets over the summer to redo the kitchen of a property she was planning on renting for extra income.

Hornelas found the company through the recommendation of a nearby business.

“I was told this man does kitchens,” Hornelas said in Spanish. “The card said 20 years of experience, so I thought he’d do a good job. I never thought it would be bad work.”

The business quoted her $2,500, but after paying a portion and seeing how it was coming along, she asked them to stop.

“The man who did it made a lot of errors,” Hornelas said. “He said it’s fine and I don’t know about his work.”

It has been more than two months since her request to have the mistakes fixed or her money back. Both were denied.

J & J Custom Cabinet Owner George Saldaña explained his side.

“She gave me $1,500 up front for material,” Saldaña said. “I made the kitchen. The job was performed. The material was bought.”

“I paid my employees. What else does she want? She still owes me $1,000, but now it’s going to be more because it’s late.”

Hornelas has also filed a report with the Better Business Bureau. J & J has an “F” rating due to this unanswered complaint, as well as a previous complaint from 2018.

Though she does not expect the company to have a change of heart and return her money, Hornelas hopes sharing her story will help prevent other potential customers from going through the same ordeal.

“I’m losing money,” Hornelas said. “It was July 3rd he installed. I’m losing July, August, September, three months of rent.”

Meanwhile, Saldaña said he will be pursuing legal action for slander against his company.