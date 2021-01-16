Pharr woman dies in crash in Refugio County

REFUGIO COUNTY, Texas (KVEO) — One woman is dead after a car accident occurred north of Refugio on Friday night.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), the crash took place on US 77 north of Refugio in Refugio County at 10:34 p.m. on Friday.

The accident involved two vehicles, a 2007 Ford F-150 and a 2011 Ford F-150, that were both travelling south.

An investigation revealed that the driver of the 2011 Ford attempted to pass the 2007 Ford “taking faulty evasive action” while trying to avoid hitting an animal in the road.

When the 2011 Ford did this, they struck the 2007 Ford and sent that vehicle off the roadway where it overturned.

The driver of the 2007 Ford was ejected from the vehicle during the accident.

Pharr resident Diana Carrazel Gonzalez, 53, was identified as the driver of the 2007 Ford. She was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

A male passenger of the 2007 Ford was transported by helicopter to a Corpus Christi medical center with serious injuries.

The driver of the 2011 Ford was not injured in the crash.

DPS is investigating this crash.