PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Pharr woman plead guilty to possession of child pornography on Wednesday.

According to court documents, Sarah Elisea Rubio plead guilty to count one of her indictment, possession of child pornography.

An investigation into Rubio began on March 22, according to a criminal complaint obtained by ValleyCentral. The investigation was designed to target specific individuals who were utilizing social media to distribute Child Sexual Abuse Material, or CSAM.

During the investigation, an undercover agent was monitoring a chatroom with a display name of Hurtcore STR. A user with the name “bmthgirl17” was actively posting in the chat room, including posting a video depicting CSAM.

The video showed an adult male sexually assaulting a female child, the complaint said.

“Bmthgirl17” told the agent they like to post the video for newer members to see.

The FBI submitted a subpoena to the social media application for the users information, which identified an email address and IP address. After another subpoena, the person with the email and IP address was determined to be Sarah Rubio.

On Oct. 18, 2021, agents executed a search warrant on her residence in Pharr and Rubio was located in her trailer.

Rubio admitted to having a social media account with access to the chatroom but stated “I deleted that a long time ago.”

The complaint stated that her demeanor changed when confronted about the chatroom, with Rubio stating she may need a lawyer.

According to the notice of the plea agreement, Rubio plead guilty to possession of child pornography and agreed to register as a sex offender.