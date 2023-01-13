PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Pharr residents may struggle with more traffic in the upcoming days due to road closures beginning tonight.

Due to the continuation of the I-2 / I-69C Interchange Project, road closures will start from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 13 up until Saturday, Jan. 21, according to a news release from the interchange project.

Starting at 8 p.m. through 6 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 16 through Friday, Jan. 20, the eastbound and westbound lanes will be closed between the Sugar Road exit ramp and Gumwood Street.

The following are dates and times for the road closures:

Dates Time Road Closures Friday, Jan. 13 to Tuesday, Jan. 17 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Left lane closure on the I-2 eastbound Frontage Road Between Cage Boulevard and the next entrance ramp. Sunday, Jan. 15 to Thursday, Jan. 19 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Temporary full closure of Jackson Avenue underpass I-2. Monday, Jan. 16 to Friday, Jan. 20 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Right lane closure on I-2 eastbound main lanes between Dahlia Street and east of Cage Boulevard. Monday, Jan. 16 to Friday, Jan. 19 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Temporary closure of the dedicated right turn lane at I-2 and Cage Boulevard. Monday, Jan. 16 to Saturday, Jan. 21 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Temporary Full Closure of the Sioux Road underpass at I-69C. Wednesday, Jan. 18 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. Temporary full closure of the I-2 westbound Frontage Road between Cage Boulevard and Sugar Road.

The eastbound traffic will be directed to exit Sugar Road and the westbound traffic will be directed to exit Cage Boulevard, the release states.

During the construction, the “San Juan to Edinburg direct connector” will not be accessible.

Any drivers around the area are asked to stay alert, be aware of lane closures, slowdown in any roadwork areas, take alternate routes and keep up with traffic control updates.