PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Warehousing and land availability have become key issues in Pharr.

The city’s international bridge is experiencing a boom with revised trade law in recent years. Some business owners came to the town today for a summit on warehousing.

Those who see the economic growth near the bridge every day were among the estimated 60 businesses at the event today.

”I’ve seen an increase on the, the trade and it’s growing,” Rodrigo Chapa of Valley Packaging and Supply said. “The economic impact that the Rio Grande Valley is experiencing is being noticed by people all over the North American economy.”

Businessmen and women from other parts of North America felt they could not miss the industrial warehouse summit.

Victor Perez with the City of Pharr tells us this has brought about a new problem. With all of the business flowing through Pharr, it is becoming hard to find available land to do business on.

“Well, we already have a produce park. All the lots have been sold. We have a lot of people calling in. They want to come in and invest, cold storage, dry storage,” Perez said.

The city estimates that the prices are going up with an acre of undeveloped land near the bridge estimating between $140,000 and $160,000.

“We’re thinking that right now, the growth is going to continue. We already have several companies that are already committed in doing one million square feet of warehouse cold storage,” Perez said.

The job creators who work near the bridge also know there is a huge need to expand with the increasing number of goods crossing this bridge. They expect to have better-paying jobs and local hires.

”Our produce company has been doubled and I have seen it with our neighbors as well. With all the produce companies around,” William Millan, warehouse and distribution businessman said.

Millan anticipates hiring more people. He also reminds us that the new work will come not only in his business but also in construction.