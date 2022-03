PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The city of Pharr announced that the Natatorium will open up for lap swimming.

The city’s Facebook post said the Natatorium be open Monday through Friday starting on April 4.

Hours of operation are as follows:

5 a.m. to 7 a.m.

12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

For more information contact the Parks & Recreation department at 956-402-4550.