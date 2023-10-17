HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Pharr is hosting its first annual avocado festival.

Luis Bazan, bridge director for the Pharr International Bridge, said the city is aligning the event with the start of the produce season.

“This is our new tradition,” Bazan said.

The festival will take place from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 21 in Downtown Pharr.

Guests can expect food, live music, costume contests and tons of avocados.

For more information contact the Pharr Chamber of Commerce.