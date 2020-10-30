Pharr Theater Community Company goin virtual with acting classes

PHARR, Texas — The Pharr Theater Community Company is offering acting classes. Classes will be available for children, teens and adults. Students will learn the basics of acting classes.

Classes range for kids from 8 years old to 12 years old, for teens 13 to 17 and the adult courses are for 18 and over. The adult classes are being taught by a member of the Screen Actors Guild.

“We are glad to be offering the virtual classes of course. During the pandemic you know we had stopped one of our plays we were doing last February and hopefully we’ll be able to open up the doors again.” Said Pedro Garcia, Pharr Community Theater Company, Artistic Director.

Classes cost $60 per student.