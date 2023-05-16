PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Around the Rio Grande Valley damaged signs can be seen as a result of recent storms.

ValleyCentral reached out to a local sign store in Pharr to discuss how much business they are receiving lately.

Across the Valley, it seems everywhere there is a sign it there is notable damage caused by a string of severe weather events that started last month.

One sign and flag business in Pharr said, it has brought him a lot of clients in recent weeks.

“After that hail storm, we’ve had a lot of increases in flags, banners and any kind of signage. A lot of school banners especially. Some of the signs that’s usually outside,” owner of The Sign Depot/SooperFlags in Pharr, Salmon Chacon said.

Chacon and his crew has been working overtime reviewing and repairing damage.

“Yeah, we’re tired. We’ve been going back and forth a lot of SooperFlags stuff had been coming in, which is a lot of flags. So yes, we’ve been trying to print everything 24/7,” Chacon said.

The damages are often very costly.

”It could be up to $100 to $1,000 depending on what they’re looking into. There’s some electric lit signs. Those costs go up to a thousand plus dollars on that,” Chacon added.

This company is repairing all of these signs all while repairing its own signs that were damaged during these storms Chacon said, their signs were not insured.

“We are doing that. We’ve been fixing our own signs. It was a pretty hefty price on that,” Chacon said.

Aziz Showery, an insurance agent in McAllen said, there is insurance available for signs.

The sign insurance is part of a business owners policy, but a lot depends on who owns the sign. Showery added, it could be the person leasing or the landlord making the claim.