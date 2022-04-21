AUSTIN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – The Texas Department of Public Safety has added a Pharr man to its 10 Most Wanted List.

According to DPS Humberto Carreon Acosta, 33, has been wanted since December 2020, when the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office issued a warrant for his arrest for aggravated sexual assault of a child.

That same month, the Alamo Police Department issued a warrant for Acosta’s arrest for possession of child pornography.

In May 2021, the Pharr Police Department also issued a warrant for his arrest for failure to register as a sex offender.

He was sentenced to 10 years of probation.

Acosta is 5′ 10″ and weighs about 195 pounds. He has ties to Hidalgo County, including Pharr and Alamo.

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $3,000 for Acosta’s arrest. All tips are guaranteed to be anonymous.

For more information, view his wanted bulletin.