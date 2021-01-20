Pharr senior community receives first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

PHARR, Texas (KVEO) – Residents at the Pharr Brook Ridge Retirement Living community are breathing a sigh of relief.

Eighty residents and 30 staff members received their first dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at their vaccination clinic Tuesday morning.

Photos by Sal Castro KVEO Local 23/CBS4

This comes after their sister community, The Gardens at Brook Ridge Assisted Living and Memory Care, received theirs on Sunday.

The living facility enrolled in the Pharmacy Partnership for Long-term Care Program last year to be able to secure their vaccines for the residents.

Because they are an independent living facility, Executive Director, Elsa Rios said securing the vaccine was more challenging than it would be if they were assisted living.

“We just has to try our best to try and get somebody to come, and do it here rather than take our residents and make a line to be able to get them vaccinated,” said Rios.

News of the vaccine coming to Brook Ridge was well-received among the residents, many expressing eagerness to get it.

“Everybody is super excited. Of course, when we announced that we were having the vaccines, it was like, ‘I wanna be the first in line.’ So, it is very exciting for them as well,” said Rios.

The vaccine was distributed in order by floor and room number. Robert ‘Bob’ Snyder was being monitored for any reactions to the vaccine when he spoke to KVEO.

A sticker on his walking cane indicated ‘12:04,’ the time he would be clear. Residents were monitored for 15 minutes after the vaccine for signs of a reaction.

The only residents to not be vaccinated were those who had reactions to medication in the past.

“Oh, thank the good Lord. I’m glad they pushed it through, got it done, and I’m very comfortable with it,” said Snyder.

Snyder has been living at Brooks Ridge for over a year with his wife, who also received the vaccine.

He said the vaccine makes him more confident about his plans to invite his family over when July when he and his wife renew their vows.

There is optimism in the community after several months of restrictions.

“We’ve lived through swine flu, S1N1, we’ve lived through all of them. This one will pass just like the rest of them did,” said Snyder.

The community will received their second dose in three weeks. In the mean time, Rios says they will continue to take precautions such as taking temperatures and wearing masks.