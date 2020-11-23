Pharr retirement community among first to receive COVID-19 vaccine once available

PHARR, Texas (KVEO) — Residents at a Pharr senior community will be among the first to receive the COVID-19 vaccine once approved.

“I’m 89 years old; I’m ready to go,” Clyde O. Witte said.

Witte is one of the many residents of Brook Ridge Retirement Community who has opted in to receiving the COVID-19 vaccine once one is approved and becomes available, as he is ready to get back to his normal life.

“Sometimes we get our feelings hurt,” he said. “Can’t do this can’t do that — church work for one thing, church attendance.”

He has no qualms.

“I know they tested it very well”

Through a partnership with CVS and Walgreens pharmacies, residents will receive the vaccine for free and on-site at Brook Ridge.

The assisted living facility has about 90 residents. Most — but not all — have signed off to take it, according to the community development director.

“That’s something we will talk about and try to figure out how to handle that situation, the ones that don’t want to take it vs the ones who do,” Community Development Director Vianey Garcia said.

With visitations and certain activities deemed too risky, the staff has found other ways to ensure their wellbeing.

“We also started thinking about their mental health and how it was important to keep that going for them — motivating for activities, doing balcony exercises,” Garcia said.

Two companies have applied for emergency use authorization of their vaccine. If approved by the FDA, company officials say there are enough doses to for around 20 million Americans to receive the vaccination by the end of the year.