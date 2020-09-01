Coronavirus Update Coronavirus Update

Pharr receives over $24,000 in federal funds for firefighters

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

(Courtesy Photo: City of Pharr)

PHARR, Texas (KVEO) — The city of Pharr says it will be receiving funding to improve operations and safety of firefighters through the COVID-19 pandemic.

The city says the federal funds were made available through the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Assistance to Firefighters Grant Program.

The Pharr Fire Department will be receiving $24, 772.73, according to the release.

“This funding will help the City of Pharr ensure that our hardworking firefighters and fire department have the resources they need to continue to safely serve our residents throughout the pandemic,” said Mayor Ambrosio Hernandez, M.D. in the release.

The release adds over $143, 000 were made available to local departments.

