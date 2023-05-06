PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The final and unofficial results are in, and the City of Pharr has reelected its mayor Ambrosio Hernandez.

The race for Pharr mayor consisted of Dr. Hernandez, City Manager Andy Harvey and PSJA School Board President Ricardo “Rick” Pedraza.

Hernandez defeated his opponents after receiving 1,876 votes (64%). Harvey received 943 votes (32%) and Pedraza received 114 (3.8%), respectively.

Hernandez was initially elected into office in 2015, before being reelected in 2019. Hernandez is a pediatric surgeon, bariatric surgeon and director of surgical services, according to the Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas website.

“Under Hernandez’s leadership, Pharr has secured more than $400 million dollars in state and federal funding for major transportation, infrastructure, and bridge projects,” the website stated.

Harvey worked previously as the Pharr Police Chief beginning in July 2020, while also having an extensive military career with over 20 years of service.