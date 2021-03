PHARR, Texas — The city of Pharr Public Works Department announced they will be hosting a temporary brush disposal site available to all Pharr residents.

The city’s news release said the site will be held at the Pharr Sports Complex starting Monday, March 1 through Wednesday, March 3 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The city said they will only be accepting brush. Proof of residency is required such as a water bill or a drivers license.