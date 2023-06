PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Pharr Public Utilities announced it will shut off water for residents overnight at 900 W. Anaya Road.

According to a post from the City of Pharr, residents will lose water at 10 p.m. and water will be restored by 4 a.m. Saturday.

The water is being shut off for system repairs and improvements along 900 W. Anaya Road.

Questions regarding the water shut-off can be directed to the city’s public utilities department at (956) 402-4300.