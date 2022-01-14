Pharr presents the inaugural TRI-Pharr Warrior Race

PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Pharr will be having its inaugural TRI-Pharr Warrior Race on Jan. 29.

The event will be held at the new Pharr Natatorium located at 3001 N. Cage Blvd. Check-in time is at 7 a.m. and events start at 9 a.m.

An entry fee of $35 is required. Cash prizes of $250 for 1st Place, $150 for 2nd Place, and $50 for 3rd Place for males and females overall.

100-meter swim, 6-mile bike ride, 2-mile run, and obstacle courses are some of the events to take place. For more information contact the Parks and Recreation Department at 956-402-4550.

REGISTER HERE. The first 100 people to register before Jan. 19 will receive a free t-shirt.



