PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Road closures will begin Thursday in preparation of Pharr Posada in Downtown Pharr.

Starting at 9 a.m., Cage Boulevard from State Avenue to Caffery Avenue will be closed. Business 83 from Aster Street. to Athol Street. will also be closed starting Thursday.

Road closures on Cage Boulevard will expand on Friday from State Street to Kelly Avenue.

All closures will be in effect all day Saturday in accordance with the Pharr Posada event. Detours will be available along Clark Avenue, Kelly Avenue, Aster Street and Birch Street.

All closures will be lifted at 9 a.m. on Sunday.