Pharr police unveil new social contract

PHARR, Texas (KVEO) — The Pharr Police Department has unveiled a new social contract for their officers to follow.

The CARE Model stands for Compassion, Accountability, Resilience and Excellence.

It is a set of ideals decided within the department that officers will be expected to follow.

Pharr Police Chief Andy Harvey says the department is the first to implement a model of this kind.

“It doesn’t mean that we’re gonna do everything right. It means that when we fall short, we get back up and we get back in the right direction,” says Harvey.

The police chief presented the CARE Model before the Pharr City Council Tuesday morning.

The social contract is written in hope of promoting more professionalism, respect and fairness within the police department.