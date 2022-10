PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Pharr Police Department invites the public to its Trunk or Treat Monday night.

The department invites anyone from 6 to 8 p.m. who would like to donate candy or participate to come by 1900 S. Cage Blvd.

A haunted house will be inside the police station lobby.

For more information call 956-899-6729 or email steven.guerrero@pd.pharr-Tx.gov.