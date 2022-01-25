LIVE: Pharr police give update on homicide of man wanted for sexual assault of a child

PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Pharr Police Department will be having a press conference to give the latest update on an ongoing homicide investigation of a 43-year-old man.

According to police, Gabriel Quintanilla was found dead in an open field Thursday at around 3 p.m. by McAllen police.

Sunday, police charged three individuals in connection to the investigation.

Alejandro Trevino, 18

Christian Trevino, 17

Juan Eduardo Melendez, 19 Courtesy: Pharr PD

Alejandro Treviño – Aggravated Assault FV and Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity

Christian Treviño – Aggravated Assault FV and Capital Murder, Engaging In Criminal Activity

Juan Eduardo Melendez – Capital Murder, Aggravated Assault, and Engaging in Criminal Activity

According to police, on January 20, a young relative accused Quintanilla of sexual assault.

When relatives, Alejandro and Christian Treviño, heard they confronted Quintanilla at the residence, which resulted in a physical fight, police said. Quintanilla then left the residence.

Christian ran after Quintanilla and found him outside an apartment complex down the road by Lyndon and Coyote in Pharr. A second assault then occurred, said the release.

Police then say Alejandro and a driver of a red Dodge Charger, identified as Melendez, caught up and joined the assault towards Quintanilla.

Melendez was not related to Quintanilla but was a friend to Christian and Alejandro.

The three suspects left the complex, changed vehicles, and drove back in a white Ford F-150. Authorities say the suspects found Quintanilla walking along Veterans Road alone and injured.

Quintanilla was severely beaten for the third time. According to police, Quintanilla was placed in the bed of the truck and taken to Mccoll and Whalen Road where he was dropped off in an open field. Officials believe he was still alive at the time he was left in the field.

The investigation has revealed that Quintanilla was severely beaten with brass knuckles and that he suffered severe head trauma.

The Pharr Police Department noted that Quintanilla was wanted for Continuous Sexual Assault of a Child and Assault.

Chief of Police, Andy Harvey, will be speaking at the press conference, which will be taking place Tuesday at 1 p.m. and will be streamed LIVE in this article.