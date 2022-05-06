UPDATE: This article has been updated with new information.

WARNING: Some of these images contain graphic content.

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Officers are investigating after a dog was found bleeding in Pharr.

On Friday, the Pharr Police Department shared a post on Facebook that alerted residents to be on the lookout for a vehicle involved with an injured dog. The dog was found injured and bleeding from the incident. Witnesses told authorities the dog was dragged by a chain on the back of the vehicle.

Pharr PD made contact with the dog’s owner. A preliminary investigation revealed the incident may have been accidental.

The dog, Zoe, suffered non-life threatening injuries in the incident. Animal control officers took possession of Zoe from her owners.

The investigation into this matter continues. Charges are pending in this case depending on the investigation.