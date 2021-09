PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Pharr police department is looking for the suspect of a Pharr bank suspect.

The robbery happened at IBC Bank on 1007 North Veternas on Friday, Sept. 10.

The suspect was last seen wearing a long sleeve shirt with camouflage print on the sleeves, he was also carrying a black backpack.

He was described to be five foot eight inches tall and weighs about 140 pounds.

Anybody with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 956-787-8477.