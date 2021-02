Editor’s Note: This story will be updated with new details.

PHARR, Texas (KVEO) — Pharr police are responding to a barricade suspect inside his home.

The incident is taking place near East Lucas Street in Pharr.

A firearm has been discharged inside the residence, but mention the suspect is alone, said Pharr Police Chief Andy Harvey.

Authorities add a mental health team is on scene.

The area is on lockdown.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.