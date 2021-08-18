Police: Woman reported driving recklessly, involved in two-vehicle crash

PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Pharr Police Department is investigating a car crash that took place Wednesday.

The crash took place on Cage and Business 83 in Pharr just before noon.

According to officials with the Pharr Police Department, a woman was reported driving recklessly.

Officers attempted to find the vehicle reported. Before they could make contact, police were notified of the crash.

Police say the woman crashed against one other vehicle.

Both drivers were transported to a local hospital. The severity of injuries is unknown at the moment.

Various agencies are at the scene. Officials ask drivers to avoid the area.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.