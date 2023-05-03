PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Pharr police responded to a call after a man told police he was going to harm his family, which was determined to be a false report.

On Wednesday, police responded to a home on East Clark after receiving a call from a man who said he had a weapon. The man was demanding money, and said he was going to start harming family members inside, according to Pharr Interim Police Chief Johnny Gonzalez.

Police made contact with him several times before he disconnected. Based on the info received, police began clearing the homes on the property.

After clearing the homes, it was determined that nobody was inside and it was a false report.

“We take every call serious and with this call, we were able to establish there was no threat,” Gonzalez said.

The investigation will now turn to determining who the individual who made the call was.