PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Pharr Police and Vitalant Blood Services will partner for Hurricane Preparedness and blood drive.

The city’s Facebook post announced the event for June 14. The Pharr PD will be distributing hurricane awareness bags that include:

maps

a sandbag

candles

matches

medication information book

medicine container

sanitizer

The event will take place at 801 N. Jackson Road in McAllen from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.