Pharr Police officers complete horse patrol certification

PHARR, Texas (KVEO) — On Thursday four Pharr Police officers and two U.S. Border Patrol agents completed a joint agency Horse Patrol Certification.

The new mounted unit for the Pharr Police Department will focus on patrolling neighborhoods around the city and at city events.

The four-week program was conducted through a partnership with the Rio Grande Valley Border Patrol Sector. It is something the Pharr Police Chief said will be seen throughout the patrols in the community.

“The Border Patrol blessed our officers by training them, getting ready, and the real value, the real investment we’ll see is when they’re out in our communities, talking to people in their neighborhoods and being visible,” said Pharr Police Chief Andy Harvey.

The officers and agents were also trained for field and river patrol, sign cutting, crowd control, and other job-related duties.