Pharr police looks for suspects involved in car burglary

Harlingen, Texas (KVEO)—The Pharr police department is asking for the public’s help in locating two suspects involved in a vehicle burglary.
According to a social media post made by the department, officers responded to a call at the 2200 block of N. Erica Street.
Two individuals were seen breaking into a white Jeep Cherokee and taking several items that were left inside the vehicle.
The Pharr Police Department is asking the community for any information related to this incident to contact the Pharr Crime Stoppers at (956) 787-8477 or 800-648-8477.