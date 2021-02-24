Pharr police looking for man in connection to a carjacking investigation

PHARR, Texas (KVEO) — The Pharr Police Department is searching for a suspect in connection to a carjacking that took place Tuesday morning.

According to officials, the victim noticed red and blue lights displaying from the front of a black Chevy Impala. Believing it was a police officer, the victim pulled over.

The victim stated to police the suspect pulled out a handgun and instructed they get out.

Police are looking for a male suspect of approximately 30 to 40 years old.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Pharr Police Department Crime Stoppers at (956) 787-8477.

The department reminds the community to remain vigilant and call 911 under any suspicious activity.

