Pharr police looking for man in connection to a carjacking investigation

PHARR, Texas (KVEO) — The Pharr Police Department is searching for a suspect in connection to a carjacking that took place Tuesday morning.
According to officials, the victim noticed red and blue lights displaying from the front of a black Chevy Impala. Believing it was a police officer, the victim pulled over.
The victim stated to police the suspect pulled out a handgun and instructed they get out.
Police are looking for a male suspect of approximately 30 to 40 years old.
***COMMUNITY ALERT- PUBLIC’S ASSISTANCE NEEDED— City of Pharr (@PharrTx) February 24, 2021
Carjacking suspect still at large. Please read below.
Please call Crime Stoppers with any Information 956-787-8477 (TIPS)
Thank you! pic.twitter.com/NEZESt1ilw
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Pharr Police Department Crime Stoppers at (956) 787-8477.
The department reminds the community to remain vigilant and call 911 under any suspicious activity.