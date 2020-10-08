Pharr police looking for missing person

Pharr, Texas (KVEO)—The Pharr Police Department is looking for a missing 65-year-old man.

According to a news release, Arturo Perez Saldana was last seen in May and was reported missing in June.

Saldana is described to be five feet four inches tall and weighs about 140 pounds, according to pharr police.

He has brown hair, brown eyes. He also has a cross tattooed on his left inner forearm.

Anyone with information about Perez Saldana is asked to contact the Pharr police department at (956) 402-4100 or Pharr Crime Stoppers at (956) 787-TIPS.

