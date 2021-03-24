COVID INFO COVID INFO

Pharr police look for two vehicles involved in home invasion

Local News

by: Samantha Garza

Posted: / Updated:

Credit: Pharr PD via Facebook

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — The Pharr Police Department is looking for a car, a truck, and two suspects involved in a home invasion.

The aggravated robbery happened Sunday morning near the intersection of South Veterans Boulevard and East Moore Road.

Police are asking the public to help find the whereabouts of a gray possible Nissan Altima or Maxima, similar to the photo shown.

The other vehicle is a white four-door pickup truck, similar to the one shown in the photo.

“Officers learned two armed male subjects, one heavy set, and a thin male were involved,” stated a Facebook post.

If you have any information regarding the vehicles or suspects, contact Crime Stoppers at (956) 787-8477.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 SAFETY TIPS

COVID Tip: Wash Your Hands

COVID Tip: Cover When Coughing and Sneezing

COVID Tip: Disinfecting

COVID Tip: Cover Your Mouth

COVID Tip: Avoid Close Contact

COVID-19 Tip: Disinfect Areas

COVID-19 Tip: Wash Hands Often

ValleyCentral App Links

App Store Link
Google Play Link