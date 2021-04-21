COVID INFO COVID INFO

Pharr police investigate body, possible homicide

PHARR, Texas (KVEO) — Pharr police are investigating a body found in a vehicle on Egly Avenue.

Authorities confirm to KVEO the body of a 65-year-old man was found in the back of a pickup truck was found around 5 p.m. on Wednesday.

Officials say the body was found with multiple stab wounds from a “violent attack.”

Pharr police have confirmed the identity of the man but are not releasing his information at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

This post will be updated as more information becomes available.

