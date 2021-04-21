Pharr police investigate body, possible homicide

PHARR, Texas (KVEO) — Pharr police are investigating a body found in a vehicle on Egly Avenue.

Authorities confirm to KVEO the body of a 65-year-old man was found in the back of a pickup truck was found around 5 p.m. on Wednesday.

Officials say the body was found with multiple stab wounds from a “violent attack.”

Pharr police have confirmed the identity of the man but are not releasing his information at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

