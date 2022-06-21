HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – The Pharr Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying suspects in a diesel theft case.

Photo of the device found inside the gas pump. [Courtesy: Pharr PD]

On Saturday, June 18, 2022, officers received a call from a Stripes store clerk, located at 1901 N. Tesoro in Pharr, in reference to a suspected theft of diesel fuel, according to a press release from the Pharr PD.

The employee had become suspicious after noticing a pickup truck had been parked at the pump for a long period of time without registering any activity.

Upon arrival, deputies discovered an abandoned makeshift device inside the fuel pump that was being used to bypass the system that registers inside the store.

After investigating, police discovered that the station had been targeted several times and $8,000 to $10,000 worth of diesel has been stolen from the location.

Police believe that there are several people and vehicles involved in the scheme. Police have tracked down a suspect and one suspected vehicle. Police are also looking for the following vehicles:

3500 Black Dodge Ram (2012-2014)

Gold Ford F-250 (2010)

Gray Chevy Tahoe (2016-2017)

Suspected people and vehicles:









Vehicle recovered during the investigation and believed to have been used during this operation: